Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 474,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,138. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.