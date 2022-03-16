Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.