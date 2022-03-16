Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.

OTLY opened at 4.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a one year low of 4.66 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

