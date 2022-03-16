Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.47. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Oatly Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

