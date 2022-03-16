OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

