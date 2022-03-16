OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
OFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OFG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32.
In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.