OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

OFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

