OKCash Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $845,474.87 and approximately $365.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,997.63 or 1.00001269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,553,578 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.