Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 465,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,523. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

