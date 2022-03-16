Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 465,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,523. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
