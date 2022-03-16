Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONTX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

