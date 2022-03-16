ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,374. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

