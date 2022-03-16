ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,374. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52.
In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
