Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE OTEX opened at C$52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.17. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$51.87 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The stock has a market cap of C$14.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

