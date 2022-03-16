OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 113,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,033,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.