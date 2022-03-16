Oppenheimer Comments on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $131.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

