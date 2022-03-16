Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley cut their price target on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $2.81 on Monday. BioVie has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

