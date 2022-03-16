Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 262 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $21,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $84.62.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
