Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 262 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $21,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $84.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

