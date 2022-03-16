Orser Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

