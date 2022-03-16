Orser Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

