Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.