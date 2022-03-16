Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

ULTA opened at $371.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average of $381.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

