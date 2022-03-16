Orser Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

