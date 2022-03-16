Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,827,600 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 1,271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,569.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OVCHF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.