Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,827,600 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 1,271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,569.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OVCHF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

