Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

