Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $140.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.