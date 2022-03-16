Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

