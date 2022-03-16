Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.58.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000.
