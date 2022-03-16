PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.79 on Monday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,378,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.