Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 132,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,944,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

