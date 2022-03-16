Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

