Paulo Valle Pereira Neto Sells 63,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paulo Valle Pereira Neto sold 63,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,740.10.

Shares of CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90. GoldMining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$1.96.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

