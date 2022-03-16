Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

