Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.