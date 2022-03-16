Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.
NYSE:HOG opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.
Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.