Pendal Group Ltd Sells 81,502 Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,502 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.