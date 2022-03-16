Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,615,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

