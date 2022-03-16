Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.42

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 5387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

