Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $120.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $89.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $619.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,041. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $739.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 237,824 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

