PetroDollar (XPD) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PetroDollar has a market cap of $604,877.66 and $17.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.