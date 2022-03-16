Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.57.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

