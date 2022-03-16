Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 224,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

