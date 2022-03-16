Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.
Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.
