Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

