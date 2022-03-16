Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
