PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 811,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

