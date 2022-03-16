PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.42

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 2567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

