Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.21

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 56701386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

