Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 464 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

