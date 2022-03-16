Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 464 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $79.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.