Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $72,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock remained flat at $$14.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

