Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 256,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,829,246. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

