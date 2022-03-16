Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

NYSE PXD opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

