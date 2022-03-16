Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

