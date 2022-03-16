Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives $183.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $129.17. 155,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

