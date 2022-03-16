Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,462. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

