PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 0.4%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 45,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 21,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBTHF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get PointsBet alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.